A pickup truck Jonathan “Johnny” Kane reported Tuesday from the 800 block of South Seventh Street was recovered in good condition Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said the truck, a black, 2007 Chevrolet was found parked in a business parking lot near the Southwest Trafficway and West Port Road in Kansas City, Missouri. An investigation is ongoing, Wilson said.
The truck was taken about 10:20 p.m. on Nov. 12 after Kane had started it in effort to let it warm a bit, Wilson said. Kane then went inside a residence and a short time later the vehicle was driven away from its parking spot.
