Head Coach Patrick Battle enters his third season with Atchison basketball having the luxury of his entire team returning for the 2022 season.
“I like our prospects, and I think we have a very nice team,” Battle said. “I think we’re going to play fast and be aggressive. We don’t have great size but we got solid size and a lot of depth that should make practices competitive throughout the year.”
The 12-9 season was the best for the program since 2015, and Battle expects to keep improving on what they did well and as well as add in other wrinkles to the team.
“I hope to get better at what we do,” Battle said. “We’ll be looking at more ball screen continuity type and I’m tinkering a few ideas on zone defense and hopefully we’ll be able to play a little bit more man than we did last year because we’re pretty good at it.”
Battle said the most critical shortcoming his team needs to make to fix in order to see improvements on offense is shooting the ball.
Top Videos
“When you look at our statistics it actually sometimes kind of amazes me how we managed to find 12 wins when we shot only mid-twenties from beyond the arc,” Battle said. “A good high school team is usually going to shoot low thirties, and we turned it over way too much which reared its ugly head late in the season.”
Some of the noticeable names who have seen many minutes on the floor for the Phoenix under Battles’ previous two seasons are junior Trey Carter, junior Jeter Purdy, senior Jesse Greenly, and junior Xiomar Hernandez.
One obstacle that will be a challenge for Atchison is the newly named Meadowlark League adding perennial basketball power Highland Park.
“We have a rough schedule this season,” Battle said. “Our league was tough before the addition of Highland Park.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.