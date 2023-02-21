The Atchison Globe was founded Dec. 8, 1877 by renowned author-publisher E.W. Howe. Today, the Globe is a newspaper published Saturdays, in addition to atchisonglobenow.com, the community’s only up-to-the minute news source. The Globe is the only locally published newspaper in Atchison County.
The Globe has won numerous awards over the years, including best mid-size weekly newspaper in Kansas.
The Globe focuses coverage on local news, including government, schools, crime and courts, business, religion, agriculture and sports.
The Globe is also the most reliable advertising source in Atchison County, with proven results to help grow area businesses.
In 2011, Atchison Public Schools USD 409 commissioned a private market study through Springsted, which listed the local newspaper as the top source for school news by a ratio of almost 3-to-1 over any other news source.
The Atchison Globe is a division of NPG Newspapers Inc. and News-Press & Gazette Co., is a multi-generation, family-owned company based in St. Joseph, Mo. NPG Newspapers publishes community newspapers in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, as well as numerous specialty publications.
In addition to newspapers, NPG operates a commercial printing division and various broadcast television and radio stations throughout the western United States, including CBS, NBC, FOX, WB and Telemundo affiliates in St. Joseph.
