A beloved gospel story is the tale of Jesus meeting a Samaritan woman at the well as he is traveling (John 4:5-42) through her region. As I spent time reflecting on this gospel, the one phrase that has stayed with me is the simple words from Jesus: “Give me a drink.” Jesus rarely in the gospels asks for anything for himself. He is physically thirsty and it is interesting that, in the story, that drink of water seems never to have been given to him.

Jesus is thirsting for something more than a drink of water. He is thirsting for the Samaritan woman to know that she is loved and accepted for who she is. Jesus is initiating a relationship with her that he needs as well as she does. Even though she had been looking for love in all the wrong places, she was unable to find anyone or anything to satisfy the deep longing of her heart until this encounter with Jesus. Jesus “sees” and “hears” her. Jesus knows her heart and is totally accepting of her. In asking her for a drink, this simple gesture breaks down all the barriers of race, gender and differences. Jesus needed her to believe in him. It is with this woman that he reveals for the first time who he really is. She asks: “Are you the Messiah?” His response is “I am he.” Because of the vulnerability of this woman who has been looking for the messiah her whole life, Jesus was able to say out loud who He really was. In the midst of that profound experience, Jesus enabled her to go to the deep well of her inner soul to find the living water that would well up inside her. In that moment she was transformed and wanted to tell everyone.