Sunday, March 15
Walk Kansas, begins on Sunday and lasts through May 9, is organized by the Kansas State University Research & Extension Program. The cost to participate is $10 per person, which includes access to the online tracker, a weekly newsletter with tips and recipes, program resources, and local activities. Walk Kansas t-shirts are available for an additional $9.50. Sign up at https://www.atchison.k-state.edu/.
Monday, March 16
Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. Children of all ages are welcome. For more information, call 913-367-1902. Recurs every Monday and Thursday morning that the library has regular business hours.
Beginner gardening workshop, 6:30 p.m. at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. Tips for hobbyists interested in learning how to grow their own food. No cost. Call the Kansas State University Atchison County Research & Extension Office at 913-833-5450 for information.
Wednesday, March 18
Café Bohème Open Mic, held at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave.
Thursday, March 19
Grow Your Library book donation event, 10:30 a.m. at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. The project Kids Need to Read (KNTR), organized by the nonprofit group Grow Your Library, will provide a donation of about 300 books, worth just over $3,100, and host a special storytime presentation for children. KNTR will provide each child a free book of their own and a copy of the Highlights magazine. For more information visit www.kidsneedtoread.org.
Friday, March 20
Community Blood Center of Kansas City donation drive, 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1640 Riley St. Atchison area individuals can donate blood at an upcoming blood drive to benefit the Community Blood Center, a primary provider of blood and blood components serving more than 70 hospitals and medical centers in the Greater Kansas City region. For additional details, contact Virginia Voelker at 913-426-6281.
Saturday, March 21
2020 St. Pat’s Irish Fest, 5K & 10K Trail Run and Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 19384 234th Rd. Featuring the famous walk/run event for all ages, the trail run for those looking for a terrain challenge, as well as food, games, entertainment and refreshments aplenty. T-shirts are available; $30 entry fee, if given before March 2, guarantees a shirt. For info, call Hannah Corpstein at 913-426-0747.
4-H Day, 9 a.m. at Atchison Elementary School, 825 North 17th St. Youth from the surrounding counties will be joining together for what is called Regional 4-H Day. Top presentations from each of the divisions of the seven counties will give performances. The public is invited to come and watch and support these local youth.
