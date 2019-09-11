Wednesday, Sept. 11
Farm Bill educational meeting, 10 a.m. at the Blue Building, 305 Main St. in Effingham. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency (FSA) of Effingham and the Kansas State University Atchison County Extension Office will share information about the farm bill. No reservations needed. For more information, call the FSA at 913-833-5460.
Patriot Day Vigil, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park along the Missouri Riverfront. Please bring a nonperishable food item for the local food bank, in honor of the fallen of 9/11. Sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post No. 1175.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Lions Club meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Exchange Bank drive-in meeting room, 712 Kansas Ave. 913-367-4167 for more information
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Café Bohéme Open Mic, 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. Enjoy coffee, cookies and an open mic. The library has instruments. The floor is open to play music, read poetry, or share your talent. For more information, call 913-367-1902.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Aimee’s Birthday Bash, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along the Atchison Riverfront, with events focused on the Riverfront Park playground. Food, fun, games and many other activities will support a benefit carnival for patients combating childhood cancer and their families; all proceeds after expenses go to direct-aid assets, such as grocery store gift cards and utility bill payments. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/452273248891241/
Atchison County Democratic Party coffee social 9 a.m. at the reception hall of Trinity Episcopal Church, 300 South Fifth St, featuring Abbie Hodgson, Democratic candidate for the Second U.S. Congressional District seat for elections to be held in 2020. All are invited to join. For more information, call 913-426-0564.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Rehab Party in the Park, 1:30 p.m. at Reisner Park, North 10th St. and Kearney. Volunteers will gather to renovate and clean up one of the most celebrated park spaces in Atchison. Tasks include painting picnic tables and playground equipment, covering up graffiti, re-planting landscaping features, cleansing creek and other upkeep items. Snacks, music and celebration to follow. RSVP via www.givepulse.com
Sunday, Oct. 13
St. Mary’s Catholic Church pancake luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 446 Kansas Highway 137. Serving pancakes, whole hog sausage, scrambled eggs, homemade pie and tea or coffee. Free will offering. For more information, call 913-833-2268.
