Wednesday, March 4
Soup & Sermon gatherings, Noon to 1 p.m. at Atchison United Methodist Church, 501 Kansas Ave. Join the community in raising a spoon against hunger this Lenten season. Recurs every Wednesday; last event April 8.
Saturday, March 7
Chili/Soup Supper, 5 to 7 p.m. at Project Concern, 504 Kansas Ave., featuring chili, soup and all the fixin’s! Silent auction, raffles and door prizes on offer. You don’t need to be present to win. Advance tickets are available at Project Concern, $5 for adults and $3 for children age 12 and under. Cary out and delivery (within city limits) available. Call 913-36-4655 for more information.
Friday, March 13
St. Pat’s Baked Potato Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Atchison United Methodist Church, 501 Kansas Ave., $8 per plate. Call 913-367-6707 for advance orders, carry outs, deliveries and further info.
Sunday, March 15
Walk Kansas, begins on Sunday and lasts through May 9, is organized by the Kansas State University Research & Extension Program. The cost to participate is $10 per person, which includes access to the online tracker, a weekly newsletter with tips and recipes, program resources, and local activities. Walk Kansas t-shirts are available for an additional $9.50. Sign up at https://www.atchison.k-state.edu/.
Wednesday, March 18
Café Bohème Open Mic, held at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. Come and enjoy special coffee and snacks and Open Mic style entertainment. Singing and music, poetry, stories, mime, jokes or whatever your special talent is, come share with us or just enjoy others’ talents.
Thursday, March 19
Grow Your Library book donation event, 10:30 a.m. at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. The project Kids Need to Read (KNTR), organized by the nonprofit group Grow Your Library, will provide a donation of about 300 books, worth just over $3,100, and host a special storytime presentation for children. KNTR will provide each child a free book of their own and a copy of the Highlights magazine. For more information visit www.kidsneedtoread.org.
Saturday, March 21
2020 St. Pat’s Irish Fest, 5K & 10K Trail Run and Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 19384 234th Rd. Featuring the famous walk/run event for all ages, the trail run for those looking for a terrain challenge, as well as food, games, entertainment and refreshments aplenty. T-shirts are available; $30 entry fee, if given before March 2, guarantees a shirt. For info, call Hannah Corpstein at 913-426-0747.
