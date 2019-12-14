Saturday, Dec. 14
Maintain, Don’t Gain Healthy Holiday Challenge, Nov. 18 through Dec. 31. Rather than focusing on trying to lose weight, this FREE seven-week challenge provides you with strategies and resources to help maintain your weight throughout the holiday season. The program is coordinated locally by Diane Nielson, Atchison County Extension and Family And Consumer Sciences agent educator. For questions regarding the Holiday Challenge, contact the Atchison County Extension Office at 913-833-5450.
Boxes of Blessing project, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in alley south of Atchison Wholesale Grocery, 100 South Third St. Led MGP Ingredients and local non-profit agencies. We are teaming up again this holiday season to distribute food boxes to Atchison-area families in need. Each box contains 45 pounds of non-perishable items and will feed a family of four for a week.
Daughters of the American Revolution meeting, 9:30 a.m. in the Mount Vernon Cemetery caretaker’s building. Call 913-426-0740 for info.
Humane Society of Atchison presents Pictures With Santa and The Grinch, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Atchison Orscheln Farm & Home store, 605 South 10th St. Pictures will be available for a $5 donation.
Home for the Holidays Christmas Lights and Display Contest, presented by Riverbend Habitat for Humanity. Spread holiday cheer and support the mission of Riverbend Habitat by signing up to participate. Let’s fill Atchison with sparkling Christmas lights while helping deserving families achieve stable and affordable housing. Judging is taking place now; if you entered, be sure the house or business is visible from the street. Judges will score houses based on creativity, cohesion, uniqueness, variety, effort and elegance. Winners will be announced on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the 500 block of the Commercial Street Mall.
Sunday, Dec. 15
One Christmas Morning, featuring music by The Spencer Family, 10 a.m. at the Fox Theatre, 612 Commercial St. Presented by Riverbend Bible Church. For questions call 785-313-4080.
Friday, Dec. 20
Christmas, Cookies, Crafts & More for Kids, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Atchison Family YMCA and Cray Community Center, 321 Commercial St. Have the kids come make cookies, snowflakes and graham cracker houses for the holidays. They will get to help bake and decorate them. Then they can take home some of their creations. For more information, call the YMCA at 913-367-4948.
