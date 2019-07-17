Wednesday, July 17
Café Bohéme Open Mic, 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. Enjoy coffee, cookies and an open mic. The library has instruments. The floor is open to play music, read poetry, or share your talent. For more information, call 913-367-1902
Thursday, July 18
Grandfather Earhart’s Ice Cream Social, 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 400 South Sixth St. Ice cream and other desserts served in memory of Amelia Earhart’s grandfather and the history of the Earhart family in Atchison. For more information, call the church at 913-367-0417
Friday, July 19
Stories and snacks, 10:30 a.m. at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. Come on down for a free breakfast for anyone age 18 and under. Visit www.atchisonlibrary.org for more information or call 913-367-1902. Recurs every Friday this summer.
Monday, July 22
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the basement of First Baptist Church, 1640 Riley St. Weigh-in participants should arrive by 5:30 p.m. Contact Kate at 913-367-3395.
Tuesday, July 23
Summer Storytime in the Museum, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Atchison County Museum held at the Santa Fe Depot, 200 South 10th St. Storytimes include tall tales, arts and crafts connecting to an item or items of “cool stuff” from the museum collection, and a STEM activity or two. A healthy snack or beverage will be served during the program to all who attend. This summer’s theme is Sun & Moon & Earth & Things in the Sky. For more information call 913-367-6238.
Thursday, July 25
Page to Screen, 5 to 7:30 p.m. on the last Thursday of every month — next event after this one is Thursday, Aug. 29. Film and book discussion for adults at the Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Atchison Children’s Business Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Atchison Event Center, 710 South Ninth St. A planned annual event, the business fair will hold up to 30 young entrepreneurs. It is free and open to the public. Cash prizes ranging between $20 and $25 will be awarded in three age groups: Ages 6 through 8, ages 9 through 11, and ages 12 through 15. Categories for each age group include “most business potential,” “most creative idea” and “most impressive presentation.” Sponsored by the Atchison Event Center, Acton Academy, the Acton School of Business and the generous support of donors and volunteers.
