Wednesday, Feb. 12
The American Legion Boys State of Kansas Leadership Academy is now taking registrations for its 2020 session. The event, which will be featured in its 83rd year, will be held from May 31 through June 5 at Kansas State University in Manhattan. The Boys State Academy is for individuals entering their senior year of high school in the fall of 2020.
Boys State of Kansas provides a relevant, interactive, problem-solving experience in leadership and teamwork that develops self-identity, promotes mutual respect and instills civil responsibility. The cost to attend is $325; however, in many instances, sponsors pay the majority of the fees, with the delegate or his family paying $50. Contact Troy Fowler, director of operations, at troy.fowler@ksbstate.org for more information.
Stop, Collaborate & Listen meeting on Housing, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Paolucci’s Restaurant, Deli & Lounge, 115 South Third St. Presented by Project Atchison, which is back with a brand new addition featuring a community conversation about housing. Each year, local Atchison agencies work non-stop to provide vital services to our community. With so much need at hand, it is vital our current agencies collaborate effectively. The goals of this happy hour event include providing an opportunity for agency professionals to meet and get to know each other, initiate conversations about future teamwork opportunities and educate the public on how housing can be improved in our town. More information can be optained via https://givepul.se/8w3h11
Thrusday, Feb. 13
Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. Children of all ages are welcome. For more information, call 913-367-1902. Recurs every Monday and Thursday morning that the library has regular business hours.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Black History Month program, 4 p.m. at First Christian Church, 301 North Seventh St. A service of celebration for Black History Month will be held in the church sanctuary. Special presentations and music. Communion will be served and a freewill offering will be collected. Following the service, a reception will be held in the annex. For more information, call 913-367-3036.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Movie night, 5:30 p.m. at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. We show a movie with free popcorn. Recurs on the fourth Thursday of every month, as well as every subsequent Tuesday. Call Mary for details at 913-367-1902.
