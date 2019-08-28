Thursday, Aug. 29
Page to Screen, 5 to 7:30 p.m. on the last Thursday of every month — next event after this one is Thursday, Aug. 29. Film and book discussion for adults at the Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. Call 913-367-1902 for more information.
Friday, Aug. 30
Atchison county crop tour, 9:30 a.m. at the Lancaster City Building, 301 Kansas St. in Lancaster. Soybean and corn production will be studied with guidance from the Kansas State University Atchison County Extension Office, beginning with a field tour at 10:30 a.m. All area farmers are welcome to attend. Call the extension office at 913-833-5450 for details.
Monday, Sept. 2
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the basement of First Baptist Church, 1640 Riley St. Weigh-in participants should arrive by 5:30 p.m. Contact Kate at 913-367-3395
Tuesday, Sept. 3
“Young Gals” luncheon, 1 p.m. at Pete’s Steakhouse, 618 Commercial St., a meeting of the former Jane Young’s group. Call 913-367-7096 for more information.
Lions Club meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Exchange Bank drive-in meeting room, 712 Kansas Ave. 913-367-4167 for more information
Terry FCE will present an opioid program at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, in the meeting room of the Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. James L. Growney, certified physician assistant, will discuss addiction, the management and treatment of which he has been involved in since 2008. For more information, call the library at 913-367-1902.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Patriot Day Vigil, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park along the Missouri Riverfront. Please bring a nonperishable food item for the local food bank, in honor of the fallen of 9/11. Sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post No. 1175.
