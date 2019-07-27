Sunday, July 28
Installation of The Rev. Michael Kelley Sr. and wife Gladys Kelley, 3 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1311 North Seventh St. Pastor Otha “Dude” Kelley of the New Vision Worship Center will appear as a guest. Events will be preceded by a 10:45 a.m. morning service conducted by Minister Michael Kelley II. For more information, call the church at 913-367-2292.
Monday, July 29
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the basement of First Baptist Church, 1640 Riley St. Weigh-in participants should arrive by 5:30 p.m. Contact Kate at 913-367-3395.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Atchison Hospital town hall meeting, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the hospital cafeteria, campus address is 800 Ravenhill Drive. Please join us for this opportunity to share your thoughts and suggestions to improve health care delivery. All area residents are invited to attend. A light dinner will be served starting at 5:15 p.m. Please RSVP by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AtchisonKS_CHNA_RSVP2019
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Lions Club meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Exchange Bank drive-in meeting room, 712 Kansas Ave. 913-367-4167 for more information.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Atchison Area Community Foundation informal luncheon, Noon at Elizabeth’s Special Events & Catering, 121 North Fifth St. Gather together with community leaders and volunteers to educate the public about this newly established organization and its services to Atchison and surrounding communities.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Atchison Area Community Foundation breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m. at Elizabeth’s Special Events & Catering, 121 North Fifth St. Area financial advisers, investment managers, insurance agents and other interested professionals are encouraged to attend. For more information, email info@atchisonfoundation.org.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Atchison Children’s Business Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Atchison Event Center, 710 South Ninth St. A planned annual event, the business fair will hold up to 30 young entrepreneurs. It is free and open to the public. Cash prizes ranging between $20 and $25 will be awarded in three age groups: Ages 6 through 8, ages 9 through 11, and ages 12 through 15. Categories for each age group include “most business potential,” “most creative idea” and “most impressive presentation.” Sponsored by the Atchison Event Center, Acton Academy, the Acton School of Business and the generous support of donors and volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.