Saturday, Nov. 9
Meeting, Atchison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, 9:30 a.m. at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. For information call 913-426-0740
Giving Thanks Banquet, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Atchison High School commons, 1500 West Riley St. All proceeds will benefit the Atchison Juneteenth Celebration set for the weekend of June 13, 2020. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For more information, call 913-426-6304.
Rails & Cocktails: A Night of Music, Food & Atchison History, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Atchison Railroad Museum, 200 South 10th St. All proceeds go to the restoration of the museum’s baggage car. Tickets are available for purhcase via https://tinyurl.com/railscocktails.
Veterans Day (Nov. 11)
Flag Retirement Ceremony, 4 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park along the Atchison Riverfront. Please deliver any damaged or worn flags in your possession before Veterans Day to The Hardware Store, 609 Commercial St., so they may be prepared for retirement. For more information, call 913-367-7616.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Timing Is Everything: The Social Security Seminar, 6 p.m. at the Atchison Event Center, 710 South Ninth St. For many, Social Security is a vital income source, but it can be a confusing topic. The most important thing to know is, it is all about “when?” Residents will have the opportunity to learn how best to plan on obtaining Social Security payments. Call 913-367-0700 to reserve your place before Monday, Nov. 11.
Friday, Nov. 15
Atchison Area United Way Annual Trivia Contest, 7 p.m. at Atchison High School, 1500 West Riley St. For $15 per person, up to 8 players per team, teams will participate in 10 rounds of 10 questions each on subjects such as sports, music, old TV shows, math and more. Soft drinks, finger food and lots of snacks are included in the price. There will be prizes for the top 3 teams. All proceeds go to the United Way. Call 913-360-0429 for information.
Monday, Nov. 18
Atchison County Election Canvass, 1:15 p.m. at the Atchison County Courthouse, 423 North Fifth St. The Board of Atchison County Commissioners will carefully examine provisional ballots and determine whether or not they should be counted. Anyone who received a provisional ballot on Election Day should attend to ensure any questions about their ballot are addressed. The event will certify the official results of the election held on Nov. 5. For more information, call the Atchison County Clerk’s Office at 423 North Fifth St.
