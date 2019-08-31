Tuesday, Sept. 3
Robert Ballard at Amelia Earhart Airport, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the airport, 16701 286th Rd., featuring the discoverer of RMS Titanic and many other famous undersea finds. Ballard will speak on his ongoing efforts to locate relics of the famous aviatrix in the Pacific Ocean. For more information, send an email to marketing@atchisonkansas.net.
Robert Ballard at Atchison High School, 1 p.m. at 1500 West Riley St. Ballard will speak to students from around the region on the importance of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and the techniques his crew uses in undersea exploration. Ballard will be introduced by U.S. Sen Jerry Moran.
“Young Gals” luncheon, 1 p.m. at Pete’s Steakhouse, 618 Commercial St., a meeting of the former Jane Young’s group. Call 913-367-7096 for more information.
Lions Club meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Exchange Bank drive-in meeting room, 712 Kansas Ave. 913-367-4167 for more information
Terry FCE will present an opioid program at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, in the meeting room of the Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. James L. Growney, certified physician assistant, will discuss addiction, the management and treatment of which he has been involved in since 2008. For more information, call the library at 913-367-1902.
Monday, Sept. 9
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the basement of First Baptist Church, 1640 Riley St. Weigh-in participants should arrive by 5:30 p.m. Contact Kate at 913-367-3395
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Patriot Day Vigil, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park along the Missouri Riverfront. Please bring a nonperishable food item for the local food bank, in honor of the fallen of 9/11. Sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post No. 1175.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Café Bohéme Open Mic, 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. Enjoy coffee, cookies and an open mic. The library has instruments. The floor is open to play music, read poetry, or share your talent. For more information, call 913-367-1902.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Page to Screen, 5 to 7:30 p.m. on the last Thursday of every month — next event after this one is Thursday, Aug. 29. Film and book discussion for adults at the Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. Call 913-367-1902 for more information.
