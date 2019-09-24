Sunday, Sept. 29
Rehab Party in the Park, 1:30 p.m. at Reisner Park, North 10th St. and Kearney. Volunteers will gather to renovate and clean up one of the most celebrated park spaces in Atchison. Tasks include painting picnic tables and playground equipment, covering up graffiti, re-planting landscaping features, cleansing creek and other upkeep items. Snacks, music and celebration to follow. RSVP via www.givepulse.com
50th Annual Wood Reunion, 12:30 p.m. at the home of Carl E. and Ruthie Tharman. All Wood relations are invited to attend. Drinks will be provided. Bring birth, marriage and death dates to update reunion records, as well as any photos you would like to share. Call 785-636-5582 for directions and more information.
Saturday. Oct. 5
CPR Training, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. AHA chargers $17 for the certification registration at the end of the course. Course books are $2.50. Registration deadline is Wednesday. October 3rd. Call 573-366-0381 or 913-803-0029.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Atchison Life Chain, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the intersection of 10th St. and U.S. Highway 59. The Life Chain is an annual peaceful, prayerful public witness of thousands of Americans in over 1,500 cities and towns standing in honor of 60 million lives of unborn babies lost to abortion. Signs will be available on site.
Blessing of the Animals, 1:30 p.m. Gathering of animals & owners for a group blessing, followed by individual blessings for all other animals. If raining, blessing will be in school hall of church. St. Patrick Church, south of Atchison, about 10 across acres for trailer parking available 19384 234th road, Atchison KS.
Saturday. Oct. 12
The Holy Rosaray, noon at Atchison Riverfront park veteran's memorial. Call 913-426-3697 for more info.
Sunday, Oct. 13
St. Mary’s Catholic Church pancake luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 446 Kansas Highway 137. Serving pancakes, whole hog sausage, scrambled eggs, homemade pie and tea or coffee. Free will offering. For more information, call 913-833-2268.
The annual Kane reunion for the descendants of Owen and Catherine (Owens) Kane family is set for, at the school hall of St. Patrick's Church, 19384 234th Rd, Atchison. A meal is to be served at noon with table service, iced tea, lemonade and coffee provided. Please bring a covered dish or meal to share. Reunion goers are encouraged to bring inexpensive items for the bingo games. The John and Beulah Kane Family will host the reunion this year.
Thursday, Oct. 17
River Cities Community Credit Union will join with 56,000 credit unions around the world in celebration of International Credit Union (ICU) Day®. River Cities will host a hot dog lunch on the mall at 513 Commercial for only $3. The event is from 11-1 on Thursday. Proceeds benefit the Atchison County Food Pantry.
