Wednesday, Nov. 27
Maintain, Don’t Gain Healthy Holiday Challenge, Nov. 18 through Dec. 31. Rather than focusing on trying to lose weight, this FREE seven-week challenge provides you with strategies and resources to help maintain your weight throughout the holiday season. The program is coordinated locally by Diane Nielson, Atchison County Extension and Family And Consumer Sciences agent educator. For questions regarding the Holiday Challenge, contact the Atchison County Extension Office at 913-833-5450.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Hanging of the Greens Service, 10 a.m. at First Christian Church, 301 North Seventh St. This tradition of a worship-centered sanctuary decorating is a great way to kick off the Advent Season. A soup luncheon, provided by the youth of the church, will follow the service.
Atchison Hospital Auxiliary Holiday Open House, Noon to 3 p.m. at Atchison Hospital, 800 Ravenhill Drive. Door prizes on offer, aloong with special discounts and refreshments. For more information, call the hospital at 913-367-2131.
Santa Claus comes to Nortonville, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fire District No. 12 station, 208 Taggart St. in Nortonville. Sponsored by the City of Nortonville. Drinks and cookies will be served.
Saturday, Dec. 7
8th Annual Get Your Jingle On Christmas Homes Tour, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting at the Blue Building, 305 Main St. in Effingham. Bazaar and luncheon coincides with event, featuring a variety of homemade soups and desserts (free will donation). Bazaar features quilt raffle, candy, cookies by the pound, door prizes and various local vendors. Tickets may be acquired at the Exchange Bank & Trust branches in Atchison and Effingham. Watch for more info via www.facebook.com/HeartstringsofAtCo.
Pearl Harbor Day ceremonies, Noon at Veterans Memorial Park, held by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1775, the Pershing Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America and the Benedictine College ROTC Unit. Fore more information, call 913-426-1130.
Sunday, Dec. 8
The Peacemakers Lessons & Carols concert, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 301 North Seventh St. Join the ecumenical choir of Atchison as they bring on a celebration of Christmas and remind us all of the Reason for the Season. Featuring new Christmas songs and scripture readings by Pastor Russ Cooper. For more information, call 913-426-4954.
Friday, Dec. 13
Humane Society of Atchison presents Pictures With Santa and The Grinch, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Atchison Orscheln Farm & Home store, 605 South 10th St. Pictures will be available for a $5 donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.