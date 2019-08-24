Saturday, Aug. 24
Community Revival, under the big tent at Fuhrman City Park in Lancaster, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. meal and fellowship, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. message and music. Come join in the great word, worship and witnessing. Call 913-370-0511 for more information. Recurs Aug. 25.
Bunco Night at St. Mark’s Luheran Church, benefiting the building fund and raising money for school supplies. 6 p.m. at the church, 400 South Sixth St. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 by the door. Players seeking to buy tickets at the door will be given a $2 discount if they bring school supplies to donate. For advance tickets, contact Lynn Shannon, 4311 W. 62nd Terr. Fairway, KS 66205. Her email is cinnadog@hotmail.com. Alternatively, call Kim Smith, 1620 West Riley, Atchison KS 66002, 913-360-2484. Alternatively Ruth Hanshaw at 913-367-4985.
Cattlemen’s holiday steak fundraiser, 5:30 p.m. at the Blue Building, 305 Main St. in Effingham. Menu features grilled ribeye steak, green beans, rolls and homemade dessert. Hosted by the Atchison County Livestock Board. Auction to follow meal. Tickets are $15. Call Atchison Globe at 913-367-0583 ext. 20410 for a list of who is selling tickets.
Monday, Aug. 26
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the basement of First Baptist Church, 1640 Riley St. Weigh-in participants should arrive by 5:30 p.m. Contact Kate at 913-367-3395
Friday, Aug. 30
Atchison county crop tour, 9:30 a.m. at the Lancaster City Building, 301 Kansas St. in Lancaster. Soybean and corn production will be studied with guidance from the Kansas State University Atchison County Extension Office, beginning with a field tour at 10:30 a.m. All area farmers are welcome to attend. Call the extension office at 913-833-5450 for details.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Lions Club meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Exchange Bank drive-in meeting room, 712 Kansas Ave. 913-367-4167 for more information
Terry FCE will present an opioid program at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, in the meeting room of the Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. James L. Growney, certified physician assistant, will discuss addiction, the management and treatment of which he has been involved in since 2008. For more information, call the library at 913-367-1902.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.