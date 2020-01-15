Wednesday, Jan. 15
Café Bohème Open Mic, held at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. Come and enjoy special coffee and snacks and Open Mic style entertainment. Singing and music, poetry, stories, mime, jokes or whatever your special talent is, come share with us or just enjoy others’ talents.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. Children of all ages are welcome. For more information, call 913-367-1902. Recurs every Monday and Thursday morning that the library has regular business hours.
Monday, Jan. 20
Ministerial Alliance 2020 Birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. March and Service, 6:10 p.m. at City Hall, 515 Kansas Ave. Join the procession from there to Campbell Chapel AME Church, 715 Atchison St., or just go direct to the church at 6:30 p.m. The service theme is, “Unfulfilled Dreams: What Would Dr. King Say Today?” The Rev. Vernon Winfrey of Campbell Chapel AME and The Rev. Michael Strickland of First Baptist Church will speak. Call or text 785-213-9343 for info.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Northeast Kansas Soybean School, 9:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Cedar Ridge Restaurant, 17028 318th Rd. This is an educational program sponsored by Kansas State University Agronomy and the Kansas Soybean Commission. Topics include High Yielding Tips, Fertility, Market Outlook, Disease and Insect Control. Register by calling the Atchison County Extension Office at 913-833-5450 by Jan. 17. No fee to attend.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Movie night, 5:30 p.m. at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. We show a movie with free popcorn. Recurs on the fourth Thursday of every month, as well as every subsequent Tuesday. Call Mary for details at 913-367-1902.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Celebration of a Century, 1:30 p.m. at the St. John Paul II Student Center Atrium of Benedictine College, 1020 North Second St. Come and observe the centennial anniversary of Raven basketball; St. Benedict’s College first organized a team for the 1919-1920 season. RSVP by calling 913-360-7401 or email sdurkin@benedictine.edu.
Financial Peace University presents: Debt is a Thief! Take Back Your Life! 10 a.m. at Atchison United Methodist Church, 501 Kansas Ave. The coordinator is Mike Schaeffer. For more information, call 913-367-5845.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Chili/Soup fundraiser, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for the benefit of the Atchison Child Care Association, 1326 Kansas Ave. Occurs concurrently with the bake sale and silent auction, beginning on Monday and ending on Thursday. All funds raised will help go toward masonry work around the top of our building and on the second and third floor window eaves.
