Wednesday, Aug. 7
Atchison Area Community Foundation informal luncheon, Noon at Elizabeth’s Special Events & Catering, 121 North Fifth St. Gather together with community leaders and volunteers to educate the public about this newly established organization and its services to Atchison and surrounding communities.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Atchison Area Community Foundation breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m. at Elizabeth’s Special Events & Catering, 121 North Fifth St. Area financial advisers, investment managers, insurance agents and other interested professionals are encouraged to attend. For more information, email info@atchisonfoundation.org.
Monday, Aug. 12
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the basement of First Baptist Church, 1640 Riley St. Weigh-in participants should arrive by 5:30 p.m. Contact Kate at 913-367-3395
Saturday, Aug. 17
Atchison Children’s Business Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Atchison Event Center, 710 South Ninth St. A planned annual event, the business fair will hold up to 30 young entrepreneurs. It is free and open to the public. Cash prizes ranging between $20 and $25 will be awarded in three age groups: Ages 6 through 8, ages 9 through 11, and ages 12 through 15. Categories for each age group include “most business potential,” “most creative idea” and “most impressive presentation.” Sponsored by the Atchison Event Center, Acton Academy, the Acton School of Business and the generous support of donors and volunteers.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Stutz Family Reunion & Potluck Luncheon, hosted by the descendants of Reidel and Rachel Stutz, 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the education building of Effingham Union Church, 515 Seabury St. in Effingham. We will gather that morning and eat at Noon. Bring your family, a potluck dish, eating utensils, family pictures you wish to share and any outdoor games for the children. Drinks will be provided. For more information, call the church at 913-833-4481
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Lions Club meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Exchange Bank drive-in meeting room, 712 Kansas Ave. 913-367-4167 for more information
Saturday, Aug. 24
Cattlemen’s holiday steak fundraiser, 5:30 p.m. at the Blue Building, 305 Main St. in Effingham. Menu features grilled ribeye steak, green beans, rolls and homemade dessert. Hosted by the Atchison County Livestock Board. Auction to follow meal. Tickets are $15. Call Atchison Globe at 913-367-0583 ext. 20410 for a list of who is selling tickets.
