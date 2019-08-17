Saturday, Aug. 17
Atchison Children’s Business Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Atchison Event Center, 710 South Ninth St. A planned annual event, the business fair will hold up to 30 young entrepreneurs. It is free and open to the public. Cash prizes ranging between $20 and $25 will be awarded in three age groups: Ages 6 through 8, ages 9 through 11, and ages 12 through 15. Categories for each age group include “most business potential,” “most creative idea” and “most impressive presentation.” Sponsored by the Atchison Event Center, Acton Academy, the Acton School of Business and the generous support of donors and volunteers.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Stutz Family Reunion & Potluck Luncheon, hosted by the descendants of Reidel and Rachel Stutz, 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the education building of Effingham Union Church, 515 Seabury St. in Effingham. We will gather that morning and eat at Noon. Bring your family, a potluck dish, eating utensils, family pictures you wish to share and any outdoor games for the children. Drinks will be provided. For more information, call the church at 913-833-4481
Friday, Aug. 23
Atchison Community Blood Drive, 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1640 Riley St. For more information, contact Virginia Voelker at virginiavoelker38@gmail.com or call 913-426-6281.
Community Revival, under the big tent at Fuhrman City Park in Lancaster, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. meal and fellowship, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. message and music. Come join in the great word, worship and witnessing. Call 913-370-0511 for more information. Recurs Aug. 24 and Aug. 25.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Bunco Night at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, benefiting the building fund and raising money for school supplies. 6 p.m. at the church, 400 South Sixth St. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 by the door. Players seeking to buy tickets at the door will be given a $2 discount if they bring school supplies to donate. For advance tickets, contact Lynn Shannon, 4311 W. 62nd Terr. Fairway, KS 66205. Her email is cinnadog@hotmail.com. Alternatively, call Kim Smith, 1620 West Riley, Atchison KS 66002, 913-360-2484. Alternatively Ruth Hanshaw at 913-367-4985.
Cattlemen’s holiday steak fundraiser, 5:30 p.m. at the Blue Building, 305 Main St. in Effingham. Menu features grilled ribeye steak, green beans, rolls and homemade dessert. Hosted by the Atchison County Livestock Board. Auction to follow meal. Tickets are $15. Call Atchison Globe at 913-367-0583 ext. 20410 for a list of who is selling tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.