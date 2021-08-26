Saturday, Aug. 28
Night at McInteer Villa with American Hauntings, 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, McInteer Villa — Join American Hauntings as they take you behind the locked doors of the infamously haunted McInteer Villa in Atchison, Kansas. It’s a place of mystery, history, hauntings, and nine documented deaths, including one suicide. Is it any wonder that it’s considered one of the most haunted houses in the region?
Friday, Sept. 3
September’s First Friday, from 6-9 p.m. will feature an Art and Wine Walk along downtown Atchison. Enjoy a glass of wine while visiting with the artists. Wine tickets will be available for a donation at the event to support local artists.
Friday, Sept. 3
September’s First Friday from 5- 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, Girl Scouts at the Artist Box special project for girls and info about Girl Scout registration for girls and adult volunteers.
Sunday, Sept. 4
A Taste of Girl Scouting at Camp Meadowlark, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. 7315 Philips Rd. S'Mores, games, and fun. Registration info available.
Friday, Sept. 17
Area Chamber of Commerce Golf tournament at Atchison Golf Club at Bellevue, Friday Sept. 17 9 a.m. You have the option of selecting a 4-Person Team (Eagle Package Included) or a 4 Person Team (Eagle Package not Included). The Eagle Package includes participation in the following: Putting Contest, Longest Drive (Men & Women), First Hole-in-One (New Car), Longest Putt, and One Mulligan Shot. Promotional items are also available for purchase, including a Concession Banner (one available) and/or hole signage (unlimited). If your business would like to donate an item to the Silent Auction please contact Mary Jane Sowers at 913.367.2427 or by email at mjsowers@atchisonkansas.net.
Saturday, Sept. 18
2021 "All in for Cancer" Casino Night 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The Hardware Store 609 Commercial Street. The single tickets are $50 and couple tickets are $80. Must be 18 or older to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.