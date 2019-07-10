Wednesday, July 10
Community Bookwalk, an ongoing event by Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. The library is combining reading, exercise, and family with the Community Bookwalk. Pages from the book A Hundred Billion Trillion Stars by Seth Fishman will be scattered along a route through downtown Atchison which anyone can walk between until July 14. Maps available at the west entrance of the Atchison Library will guide you through the story.The Community BookWalk is just under a mile long, and since all of the stops are outside the entrances to the businesses of Atchison you can take the Walk at any time. The map doubles as an entry into a drawing for a telescope, to go with the Summer Reading theme A Universe of Stories. Just draw the shapes at each station on the map and submit it when you finish back at the Atchison Library. The drawing will be held on Saturday, July 15. Special thanks goes to Bill Shipley at Farm Bureau Insurance for donating the telescope for the prize, as well as Stephen W. Wheatley, DC and Hilligoss Family Shoes for supporting the bookwalk. You can find a full list of all of the awesome local businesses that are participating in the Community BookWalk as well as more information about how to enter on our Facebook page or at atchisonlibrary.org.
Thursday, July 11
Grant Writing Workshop, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Atchison Public Schools USD 409 board room, 626 Commercial St. The K-State Research and Extension offers a one-day grant writing workshop to learn basic skills about finding and writing grants with Nancy Daniels, community vitality specialist. $20 fee. RSVP to Atchison County Extension by July 10 at 913-833-5450.
Friday, July 12
Stories and snacks, 10:30 a.m. at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. Come on down for a free breakfast for anyone age 18 and under. Visit www.atchisonlibrary.org for more information or call 913-367-1902. Recurs every Friday this summer.
Tuesday, July 16
Lions Club meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Exchange Bank drive-in meeting room, 712 Kansas Ave. 913-367-4167 for more information.
Wednesday, July 17
Café Bohéme Open Mic, 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. Enjoy coffee, cookies and an open mic. The library has instruments. The floor is open to play music, read poetry, or share your talent. For more information, call 913-367-1902.
Thursday, July 25
Page to Screen, 5 to 7:30 p.m. on the last Thursday of every month — next event after this one is Thursday, Aug. 29. Film and book discussion for adults at the Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave.
