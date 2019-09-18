Saturday, Sept. 21
St. Benedict’s Abbey Monk Run 5K Run/Walk, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Entry fee is $20, all proceeds go to the One Legacy One Future Fund for the ongoing health care needs of the Monks. For more information, visit https://www.kansasmonks.org/calendar/2019/9/21/monkrun-2019.
Aimee’s Birthday Bash, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along the Atchison Riverfront, with events focused on the Riverfront Park playground. Food, fun, games and many other activities will support a benefit carnival for patients combating childhood cancer and their families; all proceeds after expenses go to direct-aid assets, such as grocery store gift cards and utility bill payments. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/452273248891241/
Atchison County Democratic Party coffee social 9 a.m. at the reception hall of Trinity Episcopal Church, 300 South Fifth St, featuring Abbie Hodgson, Democratic candidate for the Second U.S. Congressional District seat for elections to be held in 2020. All are invited to join. For more information, call 913-426-0564.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Ed Dunlop Family Crusade, 6:30 p.m. at Carol Baptist Church, 800 South Sixth St. This event has fun and learning for the entire family. Recurs at 6:30 p.m. each night through Thursday, Sept. 26. More information, http://carolbaptistchurch.org/.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Rehab Party in the Park, 1:30 p.m. at Reisner Park, North 10th St. and Kearney. Volunteers will gather to renovate and clean up one of the most celebrated park spaces in Atchison. Tasks include painting picnic tables and playground equipment, covering up graffiti, re-planting landscaping features, cleansing creek and other upkeep items. Snacks, music and celebration to follow. RSVP via www.givepulse.com
50th Annual Wood Reunion, 12:30 p.m. at the home of Carl E. and Ruthie Tharman. All Wood relations are invited to attend. Drinks will be provided. Bring birth, marriage and death dates to update reunion records, as well as any photos you would like to share. Call 785-636-5582 for directions and more information.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Atchison Life Chain, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the intersection of 10th St. and U.S. Highway 59. The Life Chain is an annual peaceful, prayerful public witness of thousands of Americans in over 1,500 cities and towns standing in honor of 60 million lives of unborn babies lost to abortion. Signs will be available on site.
Sunday, Oct. 13
St. Mary’s Catholic Church pancake luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 446 Kansas Highway 137. Serving pancakes, whole hog sausage, scrambled eggs, homemade pie and tea or coffee. Free will offering. For more information, call 913-833-2268.
