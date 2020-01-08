Wednesday, Jan. 8
The Boys and Girls Club of Atchison needs your support in continuing to enhance the overall club experience. If you would like to support the Boys and Girls club of Atchison, please contact us at BandGClubofAtchison@gmail.com, 1215 Ash Street P.O. Box 601 Atchison, KS 66002, or call 913-680-7563.
Benefit Soup Dinner & Silent Auction, 4:30 p.m. at Snowball, 111 North Eighth St. Jacob “Jake” Portenier and his newlywed wife, Jaysha, have answered a calling to help others in the darkest times, and they’ve given generously to the community. Recently, their world was turned upside down amid the diagnosis of their baby boy with cancer. We have an opportunity to give back. All funds will be deposited directly to the #AbelStrong fund at Back of Atchison. Please make checks, money orders or cashier checks payable to Jacob or Laura Portenier and note #AbelStrong in the memo field. Bank of Atchison will also accept contributions from anyone who can’t make the event during normal business hours or by mail at 701 Kansas Ave; please indicate contributions are for the #AbelStrong fund. For more information, please text 913-370-2902.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. Children of all ages are welcome. For more information, call 913-367-1902. Recurs every Monday and Thursday morning that the library has regular business hours.
Saturday, Jan. 11
The Atchison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Mount Vernon Cemetery house for their regular meeting. For information call 816-579-5557
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Café Bohème Open Mic, held at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. Come and enjoy special coffee and snacks and Open Mic style entertainment. Singing and music, poetry, stories, mime, jokes or whatever your special talent is, come share with us or just enjoy others’ talents.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Movie night, 5:30 p.m. at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. We show a movie with free popcorn. Recurs on the fourth Thursday of every month, as well as every subsequent Tuesday. Call Mary for details at 913-367-1902.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Celebration of a Century, 1:30 p.m. at the St. John Paul II Student Center Atrium of Benedictine College, 1020 North Second St. Come and observe the centennial anniversary of Raven basketball; St. Benedict’s College first organized a team for the 1919-1920 season. RSVP by calling 913-360-7401 or email sdurkin@benedictine.edu.
