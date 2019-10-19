Saturday, Oct. 19
Joel Wilburn Memorial Scholarship Fair, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 19384 239th Rd. in rural Atchison County. A variety of events including a corn hole tournament and a chili cook competition will be held in a benefit fund. Chili tasters, who will taste and judge the chili submitted, are sought for $5 per person.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Ebenezer Baptist Church Men’s and Women’s Day Program, 10:45 a.m. at the church, 826 Riley St., featuring The Rev. Dana Patterson Nelson as guest speaker. The Ebenezer congregation invites all members and friends in the surrounding community to hear our guest speaker’s spiritual message to the church and community. For information, call the church at 913-367-5146.
Annual All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Dinner and Quilt Raffle, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 101 North Broadway St. in Lancaster. Pay as you please. Hope to see you there! For more information, call the church at 913-874-2165.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Everest Lions Club chili & soup supper, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Everest Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 701 Main St. in Everest. Free will donation. All proceeds to benefit scholarships for a Horton High School graduating senior, and Kansas Lions Band students. More information, 785-548-7570.
Sugar Creek Ladies Aid turkey supper annual fundraiser, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sugar Creek Ladies’ Aid Hall, about 3.5 miles south of Rushville, Missouri on Missouri Highway 116. Adult tickets cost $8, children 12 and under are $4. Items for sale include new sewing items, items from the country store and our cookbook. For more information, call 913-360-2699.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Turkey & Dressing Dinner, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Benedict Church, 676 St. Benedict Rd. in Bendena. Raffle to be held for a quilt, cash amounts and other donated items. Need not be present to win. Free will donation. Carry out will be available at the Parish House. Look for the giant turkey when you come to dinner. For more information, the church at 785-359-6725.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Election Day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout Atchison County. All voters who have been registered, newly registered on or before Tuesday, Oct. 15, or who mailed in paperwork to get registered with a post mark of Oct. 15 or earlier, are eligible. City of Atchison voters will select the at-large City Commission; the top three popular vote winners will be elected. Other Atchison County voters will vote for their board of education candidates and other offices, depending on location. For more information and to learn your polling place, go to https://www.atchisoncountyks.org/43/Election
