Saturday, Dec. 28
Maintain, Don’t Gain Healthy Holiday Challenge, Nov. 18 through Dec. 31. Rather than focusing on trying to lose weight, this FREE seven-week challenge provides you with strategies and resources to help maintain your weight throughout the holiday season. The program is coordinated locally by Diane Nielson, Atchison County Extension and Family And Consumer Sciences agent educator. For questions regarding the Holiday Challenge, contact the Atchison County Extension Office at 913-833-5450.
Farm Financial Skills for Kansas Women in Agriculture, K-State is offering a 4 week seminar for women on farms to understand records and finance. The four sessions are held on Wednesday evenings and begin on Wednesday, Jan. 15, and end on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Highland and Oskaloosa are the closest host sites. Register at www.agmanager.info by Tuesday, Dec. 31 or by calling your Extension Office at 913-833-5450.
Monday, Dec. 30
Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. Children of all ages are welcome. For more information, call 913-367-1902. Recurs every Monday and Thursday morning that the library has regular business hours.
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
Blood Drive at the YMCA, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Atchison Family YMCA and Cray Community Center, 321 Commercial St, in the Community Room. All presenting donors will receive a free limited edition Mister Rogers-themed T-shirt. Book an appointment by visiting www.savealifenow.com/group, and use the group code “EG7Y.” For more information, call 913-367-4948. In addition, anyone who is not certain if they are eligible to give blood, or who has other medical questions, may call 1-800-688-0900 for a consultation.
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
Café Bohème Open Mic, held at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. Come and enjoy special coffee and snacks and Open Mic style entertainment. Singing and music, poetry, stories, mime, jokes or whatever your special talent is, come share with us or just enjoy others’ talents.
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
Movie night, 5:30 p.m. at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. We show a movie with free popcorn. Recurs on the fourth Thursday of every month, as well as every subsequent Tuesday. Call Mary for details at 913-367-1902.
