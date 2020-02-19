Wednesday, Feb. 19
The American Legion Boys State of Kansas Leadership Academy is now taking registrations for its 2020 session. The event, which will be featured in its 83rd year, will be held from May 31 through June 5 at Kansas State University in Manhattan. The Boys State Academy is for individuals entering their senior year of high school in the fall of 2020.
Boys State of Kansas provides a relevant, interactive, problem-solving experience in leadership and teamwork that develops self-identity, promotes mutual respect and instills civil responsibility. The cost to attend is $325; however, in many instances, sponsors pay the majority of the fees, with the delegate or his family paying $50. Contact Troy Fowler, director of operations, at troy.fowler@ksbstate.org for more information.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. Children of all ages are welcome. For more information, call 913-367-1902. Recurs every Monday and Thursday morning that the library has regular business hours.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Movie night, 5:30 p.m. at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. We show a movie with free popcorn. Recurs on the fourth Thursday of every month, as well as every subsequent Tuesday. Call Mary for details at 913-367-1902.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Fourth Annual Trivia Night, 6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 603 North Eighth St. Do you like trivia? Do you ever wonder how much you really know? Get a team of up to eight players to come join us for a night of fun. To get a team in, call Johnette Clark at 913-426-2123. There will be concessions and baskets raffled off. So, make sure to bring extra cash if you like to participate in those things. There will be 10 rounds of trivia played, with 10 questions in each round. There will be child care services available on site, at $1 per hour, per child.
Wednesday, March 18
Café Bohème Open Mic, held at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. Come and enjoy special coffee and snacks and Open Mic style entertainment. Singing and music, poetry, stories, mime, jokes or whatever your special talent is, come share with us or just enjoy others’ talents.
Saturday, March 21
2020 St. Pat’s Irish Fest, 5K & 10K Trail Run and Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 19384 234th Rd. Featuring the famous walk/run event for all ages, the trail run for those looking for a terrain challenge, as well as food, games, entertainment and refreshments aplenty. T-shirts are available; $30 entry fee, if given before March 2, guarantees a shirt. For info, call Hannah Corpstein at 913-426-0747.
