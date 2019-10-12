Columbus Day
Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce official candidate forum, 6 p.m. at the Atchison Public Schools USD 409 Community Room (USD 409 District Office), 626 Commercial St. Free and open to the public. The forum, conducted with questions that have been submitted by the public, will live stream (via https://www.facebook.com/visitatchison). Steve Johnson will serve as forum facilitator.
There are three open Atchison City Commission seats, with seven candidates running: Abby Bartlett, J. David Farris, David Hausmann (incumbent), Luke Jesnowski, Lisa Moody, William J. Murphy and Charlie Perdue (incumbent). Every City of Atchison constituent will vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from the list of seven contenders, and the top three candidates, ranked by at-large popular vote, will receive seats on the commission, for either two or four years, depending on ranking. For more information, call the Chamber at 913-367-2427.
Thursday, Oct. 17
River Cities Community Credit Union will join with 56,000 credit unions around the world in celebration of International Credit Union (ICU) Day. River Cities will host a hot dog lunch on the mall at 513 Commercial for only $3. The event is from 11-1 on Thursday. Proceeds benefit the Atchison County Food Pantry.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Walt Wilburn Memorial Scholarship Fair, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 19384 239th Rd. in rural Atchison County. A variety of events including a corn hole tournament and a chili cook competition will be held in a benefit fund. Chili tasters, who will taste and judge the chili submitted, are sought for $5 per person. For more information, call the church at 913-367-0671.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Ebenezer Baptist Church Men’s and Women’s Day Program, 10:45 a.m. at the church, 826 Riley St., featuring The Rev. Dana Patterson Nelson as guest speaker. The Ebenezer congregation invites all members and friends in the surrounding community to hear our guest speaker’s spiritual message to the church and community. For information, call the church at 913-367-5146.
Annual All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Dinner and Quilt Raffle, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 101 North Broadway St. in Lancaster. Pay as you please. Hope to see you there! For more information, call the church at 913-874-2165.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Everest Lions Club chili & soup supper, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Everest Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 701 Main St. in Everest. Free will donation. All proceeds to benefit scholarships for a Horton High School graduating senior, and Kansas Lions Band students. More information, 785-548-7570.
