Wednesday, Oct. 9
Project Atchison local government candidate meet & greet, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the basement of the Atchison Elks, 609 Kansas Ave. Featuring the candidates for the Atchison City Commission and the Atchison Public Schools USD 409 board of education. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/projectatchison/
Thursday, Oct. 10
Riverbend Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking, 5:30 p.m. at 1009 Oak St. Join us for the ceremonial unveiling of a new construction Habitat for Humanity home. We will introduce our new partner family and have a blessing over the project. For more info, contact riverbendhabitatforhumanity@gmail.com
Saturday. Oct. 12
The Holy Rosaray, noon at Atchison Riverfront park veteran’s memorial. Call 913-426-3697 for more info.
Little Ravens basketball clinic, 2 to 5 p.m. at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium in the St. John Paul II Student Center of Benedictine College, 1020 N. Second St. Clinic for athletes in first through sixth grades set for 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cost is $35. Registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 8. Call 913-360-7380 or 913-360-7564 for more information.
Sunday, Oct. 13
St. Mary’s Catholic Church pancake luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 446 Kansas Highway 137. Serving pancakes, whole hog sausage, scrambled eggs, homemade pie and tea or coffee. Free will offering. For more information, call 913-833-2268.
The annual Kane reunion for the descendants of Owen and Catherine (Owens) Kane family is set for, at the school hall of St. Patrick’s Church, 19384 234th Rd, Atchison. A meal is to be served at noon with table service, iced tea, lemonade and coffee provided. Please bring a covered dish or meal to share. Reunion goers are encouraged to bring inexpensive items for the bingo games. The John and Beulah Kane Family will host the reunion this year.
Thursday, Oct. 17
River Cities Community Credit Union will join with 56,000 credit unions around the world in celebration of International Credit Union (ICU) Day. River Cities will host a hot dog lunch on the mall at 513 Commercial for only $3. The event is from 11-1 on Thursday. Proceeds benefit the Atchison County Food Pantry.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Everest Lions Club chili & soup supper, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Everest Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 701 Main St. in Everest. Free will donation. All proceeds to benefit scholarships for a Horton High School graduating senior, and Kansas Lions Band students. More information, 785-548-7570.
