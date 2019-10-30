Saturday, Nov. 2
Everest Lions Club chili & soup supper, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Everest Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 701 Main St. in Everest. Free will donation. All proceeds to benefit scholarships for a Horton High School graduating senior, and Kansas Lions Band students. More information, 785-548-7570.
Sugar Creek Ladies Aid turkey supper annual fundraiser, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sugar Creek Ladies’ Aid Hall, about 3.5 miles south of Rushville, Missouri on Missouri Highway 116. Adult tickets cost $8, children 12 and under are $4. Items for sale include new sewing items, items from the country store and our cookbook. For more information, call 913-360-2699.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Turkey & Dressing Dinner, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Benedict Church, 676 St. Benedict Rd. in Bendena. Raffle to be held for a quilt, cash amounts and other donated items. Need not be present to win. Free will donation. Carry out will be available at the Parish House. Look for the giant turkey when you come to dinner. For more information, the church at 785-359-6725.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Election Day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout Atchison County. All voters who have been registered, newly registered on or before Tuesday, Oct. 15, or who mailed in paperwork to get registered with a post mark of Oct. 15 or earlier, are eligible. City of Atchison voters will select the at-large City Commission; the top three popular vote winners will be elected. Other Atchison County voters will vote for their board of education candidates and other offices, depending on location. For more information and to learn your polling place, go to https://www.atchisoncountyks.org/43/Election
Friday, Nov. 8
Pint for Pint Blood Drive, 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1640 Riley St., sponsored by the Atchison Hospital Auxiliary. Give a pint of blood, get a pint of ice cream. All presenting donors will receive a voucher for a free pint of Blue Bell products, to be redeemed at a participating grocery store. Appointments are encouraged; go to www.savealifenow.org/group, enter group code ZJ. More info, call Virginia Voelker at 913-426-6281.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Meeting, Atchison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, 9:30 a.m. at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave. For information call 913-426-0740
Friday, Nov. 15
Atchison Area United Way Annual Trivia Contest, 7 p.m. at Atchison High School, 1500 West Riley St. For $15 per person, up to 8 players per team, teams will participate in 10 rounds of 10 questions each on subjects such as sports, music, old TV shows, math and more. Soft drinks, finger food and lots of snacks are included in the price. There will be prizes for the top 3 teams. All proceeds go to the United Way. Call 913-360-0429 for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.