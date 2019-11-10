HORTON, Kan. Elvin C. Zwahl, 85, of Horton, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Hiawatha, Kansas.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary, in Horton, where the family will greet friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday evening.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. Monday morning.
Burial, with military graveside rites, will be at the Wetmore Cemetery.
www.dishon-maple-chaney.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
