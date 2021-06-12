LANCASTER, Kan. Kathy Ann Zishka, 61, Lancaster, Kansas, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.
Per Kathys wishes, she is being cremated and private family service will happen at a later date. Final care has been entrusted to Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the John Ritter Foundation for aortic health, johnritterfoundation.org.
Kathy was born June 5, 1959, in Atchison, Kansas, the daughter of Gilbert Mansil and Rose Marie Dittemore. She attended schools in both Atchison and Effingham, Kansas. Following high school she attended and graduated from the nursing program at Northeast Kansas Area Vocational Technical School in Atchison.
She was formerly employed with Golden Star in the production line.
She and Richard L. Zishka were united in marriage on June 6, 2011, in Atchison.
Kathy enjoyed shopping; gardening and tending her flowers and especially the time she spent with her grandchildren, she always appreciated even the simple things in life. She was very creative and open hearted.
Survivors include her husband, Richard L. Zishka, Lancaster; two sons, Jason (Kari) Myers, Lancaster, Joshua (Brandon Rhoads) Myers, Cleveland, Missouri; a daughter, Jan (Mike) Wright, Easton, Missouri; brother, Kennith Mansil, Olathe, Kansas; sister, Terry Lynn Harries, Marysville, Kansas; half sister, Shellie Cook, Eagle River, Alaska; half brother, Gilbert Mansil, Upstate New York; four grandchildren, Renay Myers, Michael Wright, Ted Wright, and Henry Wright.
Kathy was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Rose Marie Hennis and Terry Hennis; her father, Gilbert Mansil; and a granddaughter, Leila Wright; a sister, Cindy McCray; and brother, Steven Mansil. As published in the Atchison Globe.
