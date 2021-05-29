Zishka, Albert E. 1934-2021

LANCASTER, Kan. Albert Earl Zishka, 87, of Lancaster, died on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at his home, in Lancaster.
Albert was born on May 2, 1934 in Valley Falls, Kansas, the son of George W. and Leona B. (Shughart) Zishka.
He graduated from Nortonville High School in 1952 and served in the Kansas National Guard.
Albert lived most of his life in Canfield, Ohio, where he owned and operated Canfield Day Care Center and Apartment Building.
Before moving to Greenville, South Carolina, he spent a lot of time with his church on missionary trips to 18 different countries, including: Russia, Mexico, Euthopia and North Dakota.
He was a member of the Presbyterian Church, Canfield, where he served as Elder and Deacon and several other positions.
He was married to Marilyn Shaffer and later divorced.
Albert is survived by two sons: Jeffrey Zishka, Canfield and Jason Zishka, Greenville, South Carolina; two sisters; Mary Kane, Atchison and Helen Whitlock, Dearborn, Missouri; two brothers James Zishka, Dallas,Texas and Marvin Zishka, Basehor, Kansas, a granddaughter Alexis Morgan, and several nieces and nephews.
His parents; four brothers: Paul, Don, Harold and Leo Zishka; and a sister, Rose Perkins preceded him in death.
Graveside services and burial will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the St. Joseph Cemetery, Nortonville Kansas.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, at the OTrimble Funeral Chapel, 329 Main St, Nortonville, KS 66060.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Humane Society and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online, at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
