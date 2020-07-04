Zirkle, Rita E. 1932-2020

NORTONVILLE, Kan. Rita Eleanor Zirkle passed away January 2, 2020.
Rita was born December 7, 1932 in Nortonville, Kansas, to Georgia and Howard Mair. She graduated from Nortonville High School and Stormont Vail School of Nursing.
Rita married Ralph Zirkle on May 17, 1957.
Rita is survived by her children, Peter (Mary), Michelle (Jerry), Michael, and daughter-in-law, Michelle; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister, Fern Chiles of Florida and sister-in-law, Carroll Mair of Nortonville.
Rita was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Zirkle; her parents; and brothers, John and Donald Mair.
Burial of her cremains will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Nortonville Cemetery. As published in the Atchison Globe.
