Ziegler, Robert M. 1939-2023

Rev. Robert M. Ziegler, 88 years old, longtime Pastor for Trinity Lutheran Church, was called to his heavenly home following the early service on Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 603 N. Eighth St, Atchison, KS.
Graveside services and burial will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Vesta Cemetery, Vesta, Nebraska.
The family will receive friends on Monday, April 10, 2023, starting at 5 to 8 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran School Gymnasium.
Pastor Ziegler will lie in state at the church one hour prior to services on Tuesday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran School Endowment Fund, the Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, the TLC Mission Endowment Fund, or the Trinity Lutheran School Grant Fund and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is entrusted with his services.
Robert M. Ziegler was born on April 14, 1934, in Vesta, the son of Robert M. and Esther J. (Jobst) Ziegler. He went to grade school and high school in Vesta. He was called by the Lord to enter the Ministry and attended St. Johns Lutheran Academy and College, Winfield, Kansas. He then attended Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri. He completed his work at the seminary and served his vicarage at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Mankato, Minnesota. He was ordained on July 19, 1959, and served at Zion Lutheran Church, Claflin, Kansas, for 10 years. He received and accepted a call to Trinity Lutheran Church, Atchison and was installed as Pastor on Sept. 14, 1969.
During this period of time, he had served as vacancy pastor in seven different congregations: Russell, Ellinwood, Hoisington, Lyons, Holyrood, Nortonville, and Wathena, Kansas. He had served as Circuit Counselor for the Great Bend and Atchison Circuits and served several years as a member of the Kansas District Board of Directors LCMS. Pastor Ziegler had also worked as a chaplain at Valley Hope Treatment Center, Atchison, from 1971 to 1988. Pastor Ziegler enjoyed attending musical programs, a Christmas Carol, the KC Renaissance Festival, any kind of lecture, all things Husker, and was an avid reader and learner.
He was married to Esther Johnson on Oct. 18, 1959, in Claflin, Kansas.
Esther preceded him in death on June 25, 2000.
After many years Pastor Ziegler was married to Charlotte (Pinnt) Teuscher on April 17, 2020. They had been college classmates at St. Johns College and found each other at a class reunion. Charlotte survives of the home.
Additional survivors include a son, Andrew Ziegler, Cleveland Ohio; two daughters, Anne (Preston) Compton, Elgin, South Carolina, and Allison (Ron) Arends, Melvin, Illinois; son-in-law, Rick Williams, Cleveland, Ohio; two sisters, Nancy Nelson, Marcus, Iowa and Virginia Thomas, Beatrice, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Suzie Ziegler, Syracuse, Nebraska; seven grandchildren, one great- grandchild; five step-children, Terri McLean, Dallas, Texas, Tom Teuscher, Springfield, Missouri, Tracy Lawson, Eldorado, Kansas, Tamara Morin, Leawood, Kansas, and Ted Teuscher, Lenexa, Kansas; 14 step grandchildren, 33 step-great-grandchildren and one step-great-great grandchild, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
His parents; wife, Esther, daughter, Angela J. Williams; grandson, Trent Arends; brother, Richard Ziegler and brother-in-law, Roger Nelson, preceded him in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
