Ziegler, Robert M. 1939-2023

Rev. Robert M. Ziegler, 88 years old, longtime Pastor for Trinity Lutheran Church, was called to his heavenly home following the early service on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 603 N. Eighth St, Atchison, KS.

