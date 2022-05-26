Zeit, Gary L. 1947-2022

WHEATON, Kan. Gary Lewis Zeit, 74, of Wheaton, died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at his home, following a short battle with liver disease.
Gary was born on Nov. 12, 1947, in Kansas City, Missouri, and was raised by Joe and Julia (Thrift) Zeit in Denton, Kansas.
Gary was a 1965 graduate of Midway High School. In 1966, he joined the United States Navy which included a tour of duty in Vietnam.
Gary married Judy A (Medsker) in 1968, in Troy, Kansas. They raised their two daughters, Heather and Heidi in Denton, Kansas, and then moved to Arkansas in 1997. Gary and Judy later divorced in 2006.
In 2007, Gary met Kay Umscheid and they were married Jan. 21, 2011, in Topeka, Kansas.
Gary then began his life with his Special Kay and her two daughters, Amanda (Mandi) and Ashley Umscheid.
Gary was an over-the-road truck driver for 40 years. He worked for a variety of trucking companies, including Midwest Grain Products, Keim Trucking, Koch Trucking and Capitol City Oil, just to name a few. He retired from trucking in 2017.
In Garys spare time, he could be found either at the lake fishing, cooking up his catch, or if not there, he was probably smoking some meat on his smoker. Gary took a high interest in BBQ competition later in life. He and Kay competed in competitions which turned into their own GKQUE BBQ Food Truck/Catering Business. Unfortunately, COVID made it difficult for them to continue with the catering business. Gary had every intention to continue, however his health started to decline.
Gary was a social butterfly and enjoyed creating many friendships near and far over the years.
He was a Lifetime member of the VFW and served as Quartermaster of the local chapter for several years.
Survivors include: his wife Kay, of the home; his daughters: Heather (Nathan) Larimer, Rogers, Arkansas, Heidi Johnson, Atchison, Mandi (Nathan) Taylor, Paxico, Kansas and Maddie (Justin) Johnson, Platte City, Missouri; his three grandchildren: Alex Zeit, Sydney and Cameron Johnson; and one great-granddaughter, Nora McCain. His is also survived by: his brother, David (Nita) Zeit, Fairview, Kansas; sister-in-law, Janice Zeit, Denton; his sister, Marcia (Ben) Cerra, Kansas City; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Gary is preceded in death by: his parents, Joe and Julia Zeit; brother, Dick Zeit; sister, JoAnn Burke; and her husband, Elwood; daughter, Ashley Umscheid; and brother, Bill Gullett.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at New Hope Lutheran Church in Onaga, Kansas.
Reverend Michael Ide will be officiating.
Inurnment will follow at Wheaton Congregational Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Onaga Area Veterans, New Hope Lutheran Church, or the Wheaton Congregational Cemetery and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego, Kansas.
Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
