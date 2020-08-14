Yazel, Roy H. 1937-2020

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. Roy H Yazel, age 82, of Independence, passed away Aug. 10, 2020.
Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.
Funeral Service 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. All services at Newcomers Noland Road Chapel. Burial in Muscotah, Kansas, following services.
Roy Henry Yazel was born Sept 25, 1937, in Horton, Kansas, to Richard and Veva (Neill) Yazel. He was raised and educated in Effingham, Kansas. He graduated from high school 1955. After high school he began work at Allis Chalmers as a welder and combine assembler In Independence.
Roy married Lynn Ostertag, Dec. 28, 1960, in Atchison. She survives.
He served his country from 1960 to 1962 in the U.S. Army.
After his service to his country, he returned to Independence and started working with Allis Chalmers again. Roy worked there for close to 40 years, retiring when the company shut down its operations.
During retirement he rode motorcycles and went on numerous trips. He loved to travel.
Proceeded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Lee; sister, Lula Mae.
He is survived by: wife, Lynn; sons, Mark, Jeff, and Lyle and spouse Janice; daughter, Sandra; sister, Vida Alberts; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Donations in his name to the charity of your choice are welcomed.
Friends and family loved him and he liked to be called Uncle Roy, he will be missed
Because of Covid 19 situation, facial coverings will be required, limited capacity during visitation will be enforced. Funeral Service will be for family only. As published in the Atchison Globe.
