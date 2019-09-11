Wynkoop, William W. 1949-2019

WEST CHESTER, Iowa William W. Wynkoop, 70, of West Chester, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at his home.
William Watson Wynkoop was born on April 16, 1949, in Atchison, Kansas, the son of Charles and Beulah (Sultzer) Wynkoop.
He was a graduate of Atchison High School.
William owned and operated B&J Military Surplus, in West Chester.
He enjoyed BSing, storytelling and his dogs, Jake and Bear.
William will be deeply missed by his children, Catrina (Paul) Blakemore, of Jefferson City, Missouri, Wesley (Rene) Wynkoop, of Rushville, Missouri, Wendy (Rick) Shryock, of St. Joseph, Kim Turnquist, of St. Joseph, Tina Wynkoop, of Columbia, Missouri, and Edgar Wynkoop, of Moberly, Missouri; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings, Charles Robert Butch (Louise) Wynkoop, of Valley Falls, Kansas, Dorothy Thompson, of Atchison, and Norma Covault, of Smithville, Missouri.
William was preceded in death by: his parents; one son, William Wynkoop; two sisters, Ruby Bruce and Myrtle Godding; and special friend, Jenny Miller.
There will be no visitation or funeral service.
A memorial fund has been established, at the funeral home, in memory of William.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
The Sorden-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, in Riverside, Iowa, is caring for Williams family and arrangements. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.