Wynkoop, Clara L. 1942-2020

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. Clara Louise Heuertz Wynkoop, 78, resident of Valley Falls, Kansas, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.
Louise was born on Sept. 21, 1942, at home in Valley Falls. Daughter of Ben and Clara Heuertz. She has nine siblings, Benny, Mary, John, Phil, Cathy, Margaret, Eddie, Ruth and Carolyn. She went to the Catholic school in Valley Falls.
She was an organist and secretary for the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Valley Falls for many years. She was also a member of the Altar Society. She had many jobs throughout her life, she was a secretary for the family business CRW Family Trucking, worked at A&W Root Beer, the Mop Factory, was a CNA for Jefferson County Home Health taking care of people. She was an assistant leader of Blue Birds, as well as assisted in leadership roles for multiple cub scouts. Louise organized local blood drives in Valley Falls over many years. Her hobbies and interests included sewing, quilting and taking care of her beloved grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Butch Wynkoop Jr.; six children, Chad (Laurel) Wynkoop, Terry Wynkoop, Debbie (Ron) Schrick, Kevin (Sharon) Wynkoop, Brad (Tammy) Wynkoop, and Kelli Wynkoop, all of Valley Falls; three sisters, Margarite Stover of Hays, Kansas, Carolyn Lewis of Topeka, and Ruth Remmers of Lawrence, Kansas; three brothers, John J. Heuertz, Benny Heuertz and Phil Heuertz all of Valley Falls; 31 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren with 2 more greats on the way; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Cummings, Cathy Abrams and Eddie Heuertz; her parents, Ben and Clara Wynkoop; and a granddaughter MacKenzie Haug.
Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Rosary will be 5 p.m. Friday evening, Nov. 13, 2020, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. at the Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls. Clara will lie in state beginning Thursday afternoon at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the Louise Wynkoop Memorial Fund c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
