Wynkoop, Charles R. Jr. 1944-2022

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. Charles Robertson Butch Wynkoop, Jr., 78, of Valley Falls, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Amberwell Atchison Hospital.
He was born Feb. 29, 1944, in Hiawatha, the son of Charles Robertson Wynkoop, Sr. and Beulah Beatress (Sultzer) Wynkoop.
Butch attended Atchison High School in 1962. He lived in the Valley Falls community since 1977, and previously in Atchison.
Butch owned and operated, along with his wife, Clara, CRW & Family Trucking for 42 years.
He also was a Firefighter at the Atchison Fire Department for over six years and worked for Atchison County Co-Op for over six years.
He was a former member of the First Christian Church in Atchison and later a renewed member of St. Marys Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He was also a member of Atchison River Rods Car Club since 2010, and enjoyed playing pool and was a part of pool clubs and leagues.
Butch married Clara Louise Heuertz on May 7, 1960, in Valley Falls, Kansas. They celebrated over 60 years of marriage before her passing on Nov. 7, 2020.
He was also preceded in death by: three sisters: Myrtle R. Godding, Ruby M. Bruce and Dorothy Irene Thompson; brother, William W. Wynkoop; and granddaughter, MacKenzie Haug.
Survivors include: his six children: Chad Wynkoop (Laurel), Terry Wynkoop, Debbie Schrick (Ron), Kevin Wynkoop (Sharon), Brad Wynkoop (Tammy) and Kelli Wynkoop, all of Valley Falls; sister, Norma Jean Covault of Kansas City, Missouri; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls.
Inurnment will be at a later date at the St. Marys Catholic Cemetery in Valley Falls.
Memorials may be given to the Charles R. Butch Wynkoop Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
