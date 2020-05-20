Wright, Ruthann 1928-2020

Ruthann Wright, 91, of Falls City, Nebraska, formerly of Atchison, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at the home of her niece, Vicki (Tom) Jacobitz, in Stella, Nebraska.
Ruthann Meyer was born on Sept. 24, 1928, in Cummings, Kansas, the daughter of Albert and Myrtle (Gilkison) Meyer.
She graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1946 and attended Highland Community College, for one year.
Ruthie worked as a secretary for the former Paige Airways, Atchison, for over 20 years.
She was a member of the Atchison United Methodist Church, former member of the Sweet Adelines and the Atchison Hospital Auxiliary.
She was known as the Holiday Candy Maker Lady, helping people make all kinds of treats for the holidays.
After an accident six years ago, Ruthann was not able to be at her home and do the activities she enjoyed.
She still enjoyed being around people, just ask the caregivers.
Ruthann was married to Ralph Gene Wright on Nov. 21, 1990, at the Atchison United Methodist Church.
Ralph preceded her in death on June 19, 2010.
Survivors include: four nieces: Sharon (Kep) Sawyer, Richardson, Texas, Vicki (Tom) Jacobitz, Stella, Laurie (Chuck) Swinford, Easton, Kansas, and Lisa (Randy) Gibson, Easton, Kansas; her parents; husband, Ralph; and a sister and brother-in-law, Margie and Lester Lohman, preceded her in death.
Ruthann has been cremated, no visitation will be held.
Memorial services will be at a later date, with burial of the cremated remains in the Pardee Cemetery, Atchison.
The Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: United Methodist Church, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at: www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
