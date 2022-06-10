Worrell, Margaret F. 1923-2022

TOPEKA, Kan. Margaret Frances Worrell, 99, formerly of Topeka, Kansas passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022.
She was born on Feb. 23, 1923, in Lancaster, Kansas, to George and Ida (Gigstad) Buttron.
Margaret grew up on the family farm northeast of Lancaster and in 1940, graduated from Atchison County Community High School in Effingham, Kansas. After high school, she was a bookkeeper and secretary for a lumber company in Atchison.
Margaret married Lowell Robert Bob Worrell on Oct. 24, 1952. Their married life took them to Topeka, where they raised their three daughters and were active members of First Lutheran Church.
Margaret was strong in her Christian faith and made it her mission to be involved in several church activities and bible classes.
She was a member of First Lutheran Church for almost 70 years and at the time of her death, was their oldest member. She was not only part of the WELCA Women of the Lutheran Church in America, but was a charter member of a quilting group at the church called What Sew Ever.
After her girls were out of the house, she embarked on yet another new challenge, going through the training to become a Stephens Minister. Through this service, she found another way to serve First Lutheran Church.
Margaret is preceded in death by: her husband, Bob, on Jan. 23, 1984; brother, Albert Buttron; sister, Clarice Timkin; grandson, Christopher Shipley.
Survivors include: their three daughters: Janice (Steve) Adams of Tonganoxie, Kansas, Barbara (Tim) Shipley of Olathe, Kansas and Susan (Peter) Hamma of Marquette, Kansas; two grandchildren; Sarah Shipley and Pierce Hamma.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. June 18, at First Lutheran Church, 1234 SW Fairlawn Rd, Topeka, KS 66604.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Margarets memory be made to First Lutheran Church.
For more, visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
