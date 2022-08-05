Lawrence R. Larry Worman, age 84, of Atchison, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Larry was an identical twin to Fr. Jeremiah Worman. They were born on July 27, 1938, in Effingham, Illinois, sons of Augusta (Siegfried) Worman and Henry A. Worman. Larry attended St. Johns Catholic School and graduated from Antigo High School in 1956. He earned his teaching certificate from LCTC in Antigo, Wisconsin.
He and Linda Kretz were united in marriage on Aug. 10, 1963, at St. Johns Catholic Church in Antigo. They shared nearly 59 years of marriage together.
Larry proudly served his country in the Army National Guard from 1956 until his honorable discharge in 1959.
Larry was a life-long entrepreneur and worked for nearly 70 of his 84 years. He began as a paper boy at the age of 12. He owned the Morning Glory Dairy Products Distributorship in Antigo for 10 years before moving to Atchison, in 1987. He is perhaps best remembered for the 10 years he and Linda owned and operated Atchison Dairy Queen. His next endeavor was driving the Atchison Trolley, while telling the history and stories of Atchison in his deep bass voice. Larry spent his final working years at VanDykes Grocery until 2019.
Larrys Catholic faith was very important to him and he and his family were active members of each parish, to which they belonged.
Survivors include: his wife, Linda Worman; a son, Peter Worman, D.D.S (Kelli) and their four children: three daughters, Karen Kehrees (Tony), Beth Gallagher (Richard) and their children, Makena and Maddox; Theresa Worman; two brothers, Robert Worman, Michael Worman.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Dr. Leonard Worman, Donald Worman, his twin, Rev. Jerry Worman, Katie Lund, Marge Wild, Joan Byrneand Barb Pozza.
Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
A parish rosary will begin at 10:15 a.m.
At 10:30 a.m. the funeral mass will begin at St. Benedict Church with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant.
Inurnment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
No formal visitation will be held.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedict Parish, Catholic School or KU Medical Center (to support Alzheimers research) and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
