George Worley, 89, Atchison, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Atchison Medicalodge.
George was born on Feb. 1, 1932, at Northboro, Iowa, to Claudius and Ruth (Mutchler) Worley.
He graduated from Atchison High School in 1951.
He joined the United States Marine Corps, Nov. 20, 1951, and is a Korean War Veteran.
He married Phyllis Ann (Pickering) Worley on June 15th, 1952. After the Marine Corps, George attended Saint Benedicts College from 1954 to 1958. He played football at Saint Benedicts and was selected Little All American offensive guard, in 1958.
George entered a career in coaching and teaching beginning in 1959. He started his career in Palco High School, Saint Marys High School, Wamego High School, and Atchison County Community High School, all in Kansas. In 1969, he was an assistant football coach, and assistant baseball coach at Northwest Missouri State University. In 1970, he became head wrestling coach at Northwest Missouri State University, and was the MIAA Wrestling coach of the year in 1975. In 1978, he became the head football, wrestling and assistance track coach at Atchison High School. He spent 20 years at Atchison High, in coaching and teaching.
He started two high school wrestling programs, ACCHS (1964) and Atchison High School (1978). George was inducted into the Kansas Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2004, and inducted into the Saint Benedicts Hall of fame in 2005.
George and Phyllis had two children, Mike and Mark. Surviving immediate family are: his wife, Phyllis; brother, Floyd; sons, Mike Worley (Becky) and Mark Worley (Rita); five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by: sisters: Mabel, Maxine, Geraldine; brother, Johnny; and granddaughter, Jillian.
Services were March 31, 2021, at First Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Strickland officiating.
Burial will be in Round Mound Cemetery.
Funeral care entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society and may be left in care of the funeral home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.