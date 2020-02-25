Charles H. Wood
Joyce M. Wood
JARBALO, Kan. Joyce Marie Wood and Charles Herbert Wood, both 85, of Jarbalo, passed away last week at their home.
Charles and Joyce dreamed of owning a farm, and in 1965, they made that dream come true.
They worked the farm until they retired in 1999, and then traveled the US in their motorhome.
They are survived by: five children: Denise (Mike) Wilcox, Leavenworth, Kansas, Diane Witcher, Tucson, Arizona, Carol Beck, Pueblo, Colorado, Charles (Jenny) Wood, Lansing, Kansas, and Frank (Cheryl) Wood, Leavenworth; 10 grandchildren: Deanna, Michael, Jennifer, Monica, Steve, Branden, Kaitlyn, Greg, Frank and Colin; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Joyce is preceded in death by: birth mother, Ella Mildred Ingels; parents, Kenneth and Hazel Ingels; and sister, Sharon White.
Charles is preceded in death by: parents, Lawrence A. and Mateel Ida Wood; sisters: Carolyn Kane, Mateel Lloyd, Jo Dobson; and brother, Lawrence Bud Wood.
He is survived by: sisters, Betty Bennett and Marilyn Wood.
At their request, no services will be held.
Condolences may be sent to: Denise Wilcox, 929 Ninth Ave., Leavenworth, KS 66048.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: American Heart Association, 1-800-242-8721 or https://donatenow.heart.org. As published in the Atchison Globe.
