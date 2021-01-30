Alvin Guy Wood, Jr., 80, of Atchison, Kansas, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at the Hiawatha Hospital, Hiawatha, Kansas.
Mass of Christian burial was Jan. 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Benedict Church. Inurnment was in St. Charles Catholic Cemetery, Troy, Kansas. A parish rosary was Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Kidney Foundation or the Parkinsons Foundation and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Alvin was born Aug. 29, 1940, in Atchison, the son of Alvin Guy Wood, Sr., and Florence Madden Wood. He attended the Spring Grove Elementary School and Troy High School.
He and Barbara J. Willmeth were united in marriage on Jan. 2, 1965, at St. Johns Church in Doniphan, Kansas.
Alvin was employed for many years with Zahnd Ford Company and later with Pruessner Ford Company. In 1981, he went to work for Rockeys Service until his retirement in 2004. In addition, he also farmed on his family farm north of Atchison. He enjoyed being outdoors, mushroom hunting and cutting firewood, and working on projects around the farm.
Alvin was a long-time member of St. Benedicts Catholic Church and for many years he and his wife served as Eucharistic Ministers. He was a former member of 4-H and Future Farmers of America while in high school.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Wood, of the couples home; two daughters, Theresa (Eric) Root, Atchison, and Marietta (Nathan) Reynolds, St. Joseph, Missouri; and four grandchildren, Owen Root, AnnaMaria Root, Aiden Reynolds, and Elijah Reynolds. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.