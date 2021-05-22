Edna Mae Wolters, age 95, of Atchison, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at Vintage Park in Atchison.
Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedict Parish, Mount St. Scholastica or Maur Hill-Mount Academy and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Edna Mae was born on March 29, 1926, in El Dorado, Kansas, the daughter of James C. and Florence (Killion) Morley. She attended and graduated high school from Mount St. Scholastica Academy in Atchison.
She and William H. Bill Wolters, Jr. were united in marriage on June 10, 1950, at St. Benedict Church in Atchison. They welcomed their daughter Stephanie in 1959, to complete their family. They shared 65 years together before Mr. Wolters preceded her in death on Oct. 14, 2015.
Edna Mae above all things was a wonderful homemaker and mother. She was a lifelong member of St. Benedict Parish, the church Altar Society, the church choir and served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. She gave countless contributions of her time and love to her church and previously served as the secretary and bookkeeper. Edna Mae enjoyed playing bridge at the mount roundelay.
She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Max Fleming) Wolters, Addison, TX; niece, Karen LaPlant, Buffalo, MN; nephew, Rick Morley, Cross Lake, MN; sisters-in-law, Roberta Wolters, Catherine (Jim) Lahey, Gere Greene, Terry Wolters, Sr. Dorothy Wolters, OSB, Theresa (Ray) Miller; brother-in-law, Mike (Connie) Wolters,; and numerous additional nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Anne Morley; husband, Bill; brother, Jim Morley; and two nephews, Mike and Dave Morley; brothers-in-law, John, Phil and Tom Wolters; sister-in-law, Margaret Mary Johannes and countless other Morley, Killion and Wolters family members. As published in the Atchison Globe.
