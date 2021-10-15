Wolfe, Lillian 1938-2021

Lillian LaVelle Wolfe, 83, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at St. Lukes, Lees Summit, Missouri.
Memorial graveside service will be held at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Sumner Cemetery with The Rev. Dr. Rachel Dannar officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to graveside service at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to Sumner Cemetery or American Heart Association and may be sent in care of funeral home. Words of comfort for the family may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
LaVelle was born Feb. 3, 1938, in Dubois, Nebraska, the daughter of Howard and Lillian (Wanrow) Cutshall. She worked for Saunders Manufacturing for 25 years.
LaVelle loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In early days she enjoyed horse shows, trail rides and competition. After retirement, Huck and LaVelle traveled, camped, fished and danced their hearts away. They followed her favorite band, Diesel Smoke, wherever they played and was considered one of their favorite fans. LaVelle loved her country music! She also crafted over 30 Swedish Embroidery (aka Huck Embroidery) quilts, collected birdhouses and blue antique dishware in her spare time.
LaVelle married Charles J. Wolfe on April 6, 1952, in Holton, Kansas. He preceded her in death on Nov. 1, 1996, and a significant other, Huck Hagan, on July 27, 2015.
Survivors include a son, Terry (Stacey) Wolfe, Atchison; two grandchildren, Tara (Chris) Munsterman, Kansas City, Missouri, Zachary (Melissa) Wolfe, Atchison; great-grandchildren, Avery, Hudson, Hallie and Josie with a baby girl on the way and a half-sister, Melinda Caudillo, Texas.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a brother, LaVon Cutshall; half-sister, Claudia Busenbarrick; and stepsisters, Dolly Cutshall and LaVerne Rash. As published in the Atchison Globe.
