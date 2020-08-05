Wohlgemuth, Marilyn R. 1937-2020

TOPEKA, Ks. Marilyn R. Wohlgemuth, age 83, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at her home in Topeka.
Marilyn was born July 3, 1937 in Atchison, Kansas, the daughter of Roy and Marie (Rathert) Lauffer. She graduated from Atchison High School. She married Thomas Wohlgemuth July 20, 1957, in Nortonville, Kansas.
Marilyn was a long-time active member of the St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Topeka where she served as a Sunday school teacher, Sunday school superintendent, Sunday school secretary, VBS teacher, VBS superintendent, church secretary and CEF chairman. More recently, Marilyn was a member of the Calvary Lutheran Church.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Thomas, of over 63 years; three daughters, Diana (Paul) Duke, Kathleen "Kathy" (Kevin) Lefebvre and Sandra "Sandy" (Dave) Clement, all of Topeka; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
She was preceded in death by: her siblings, Ralph "Pete" Lauffer, Carilyn Blasi, Bette Long and Connie Lauffer.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home.
She will lie in state from noon - 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at the Rochester Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Judes Hospital and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
