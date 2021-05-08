Wohlgemuth, David C. 1937-2021

MCGEHEE, Ark. David Charles Wohlgemuth, 84, of McGehee, passed away Saturday May 1, 2021, at the McGehee Hospital.
Mr. Wohlgemuth was born Feb. 21, 1937, to the late William Henry Wohlgemuth and the late Florence Irene Peak.
While in McGehee, David attended the First Presbyterian Church of McGehee, but was still a member of the Preston Meadow Lutheran Church in Frisco, Texas.
David was retired from Kansas City Power and Light Company in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a member of #1464 I.B.E.W. Workers Union.
He was an active volunteer in the church, and coached little league baseball and football. He also enjoyed working in his yard, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
David is preceded in death by his two brothers, Donald Wohlgemuth and Earl Wohlgemuth and two sisters, Lorene Boggs and Virginia Glamann.
Survivors include: his wife, Lucile Wohlgemuth of McGehee; two sons, Michael Wohlgemuth of Montgomery, Alabama and Mitchell Wohlgemuth and wife Carol, of McKinney, Texas; one daughter, Marie Siegfried and husband Tracy, of McGehee; one brother, Henry Wohlgemuth of Sugar Creek, Missouri; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to The National Alzheimers Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601, or the McGehee First Presbyterian Church, 302 North 4th Street, McGehee, AR 71654.
No services are planned at this time.
Online guestbook can be signed at www.griffinculpepper.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
